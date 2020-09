Buxton will lead off for the first time since 2016 Friday against the Cubs, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton had exclusively hit in the bottom four spots in the order so far this season. He certainly has the speed of a traditional leadoff man, though his .290 career on-base percentage (and his .272 mark this season) make him an odd fit for the role. The move up the order makes some sense given his recent performance, however, as he's hitting .349/.349/.884 over his last 13 games.