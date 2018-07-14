Twins' Byron Buxton: Lands on DL
Buxton (hand) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Saturday due to a left wrist strain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton's MRI results showed inflammation in his left wrist, but no broken bones which is positive news. He'll be eligible to return starting July 21, although it's unclear if he'll remain on the shelf for longer than the minimum.
