Twins' Byron Buxton: Lands on DL

Buxton (migraines) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Buxton has been dealing with migraines over the past few days, an issue that has bothered him in the past, so the Twins will play it safe and give him some time off to recover. The young outfielder admitted in spring that he gets migraines about once a month, but he's been taking medicine to address the issue. The move is retroactive to April 15, so Buxton will be eligible to return April 25 should he be ready. For now, Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Buxton's roster spot, while LaMarre and Robbie Grossman will both be candidates to pick up playing time in his stead.