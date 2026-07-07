Twins' Byron Buxton: Lands on IL with hip injury

The Twins placed Buxton (hip) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Buxton has been in and out of the lineup over the past week with a right hip issue, and he aggravated the injury during Sunday's game against the Yankees. He will be eligible to return at the beginning of the second half, but it's unclear whether Buxton will be ready to go at that time. Ryan Kreidler will likely see the lion's share of starts in center field for Minnesota while Buxton is shelved.