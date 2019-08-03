Twins' Byron Buxton: Lands on IL

Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a partial dislocation of his left shoulder.

The injury is being labeled as a subluxation, which is a partial dislocation, suffered in Thursday's game. Buxton's performance at the plate has been as good as anyone could have expected this season, but durability issues persist, as he is back on the injured list for the second time in the span of a couple weeks. Jake Cave was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.