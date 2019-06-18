Twins' Byron Buxton: Lands on injured list

Buxton (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton hadn't played since getting hit by a pitch Friday against the Royals. The issue had been referred to as a bruise, and there haven't been reports of an updated diagnosis, so it appears as though the bruise was significant enough to warrant him missing at least another week. The move was made retroactive to Saturday, so he's eligible to return as soon as next Tuesday. Jake Cave was recalled in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories