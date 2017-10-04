Twins' Byron Buxton: Leaves wild-card game with undisclosed injury
Buxton is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't return to Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Buxton collided with the wall while making a catch during the second inning and is now dealing with some lingering discomfort. While specifics on the injury haven't been released, Buxton was replaced by Zach Granite in center field to start the bottom of the fourth inning and he won't return to the game.
