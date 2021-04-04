Buxton was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers due to an unspecified injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He recorded a double in his lone at-bat before departing.

Brent Rooker came off the bench to pinch-hit for Buxton when his turn in the lineup came up, but an official explanation for the outfielder's removal hasn't been provided. Buxton tormented Brewers pitching during the three-game series, going 3-for-8 with a pair of home runs, two walks and a stolen base in addition to the double. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Buxton's condition later Sunday.