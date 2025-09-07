Buxton was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Royals due to a left knee contusion, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports. He went 1-for-2 with a solo home run prior to departing.

He also reached base in the fifth inning when he was hit in the knee by a pitch, and though Buxton was initially able to stay in the game, the Twins summoned James Outman from the bench to replace him in center field an inning later. Buxton could be subject to further testing before the Twins decide whether he'll be ready to play in Monday's series opener versus the Angels.