Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Buxton hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday, plating Willi Castro on a two-run homer off of Victor Vodnik in the seventh inning. Since returning from the IL on May 18, Buxton has tumbled down the Twins order and has now hit seventh in five of his last six games. After starting June hitless in his first 14 at-bats, Buxton is 5-for-16 (.313) in his last four games.