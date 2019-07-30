Twins' Byron Buxton: Looking sharp since IL return
Buxton will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday in Miami.
Buxton typically slots in at the bottom of the order, but he'll move up a spot in the lineup for the first time since April 10 with the Twins deploying the pitcher (Jake Odorizzi) as the No. 9 hitter in the National League park. The more noteworthy development is that Buxton is in the starting nine in center field for the fifth straight game, showing no ill effects of the concussion that sidelined him almost two weeks. In his first four games back in action, Buxton went 6-for-14 with four doubles, four runs and an RBI.
