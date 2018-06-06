Twins' Byron Buxton: Making moderate progress

Buxton has only made moderate progress in his recovery from a broken toe, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The pain in Buxton's toe is apparently subsiding at a slower rate than expected. He still hasn't resumed baseball activities, and a possible return date for the outfielder likely won't come into focus until he's able to do so. Ryan LaMarre will continue to fill in for the injured Buxton in center field.

