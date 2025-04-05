Buxton went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

The contest got paused in the fourth inning when the 31-year-old outfielder got plunked in the hand by a 92.6 mph fastball from Spencer Arrighetti, but Buxton stayed in the game and got his revenge by immediately stealing his second bag of the season. Per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, there was no indication from Twins manager Rocco Baldelli that Buxton will require any further testing on his hand, but given his length medical history, the team may yet elect to be cautious with him. Through eight appearances to begin the season, Buxton is batting just .214 (6-for-28), but he's added one homer, three RBI and six runs. The early activity on the basepaths is also encouraging, as he hasn't swiped double-digit bases in a season since 2019.