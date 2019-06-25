Twins' Byron Buxton: May need rehab assignment

Buxton (wrist) may require a short rehab assignment before coming off the injured list, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He will take batting practice on the field Tuesday and probably again on Wednesday or Thursday, ruling out an activation during this home series against the Rays. Miller notes that a rehab assignment would likely only be a game or two, but if he needs to go on one, that could rule him out through the end of the week. Make sure Buxton is out of NFBC lineups for the first half of this week, and he should probably be benched in all weekly lineups where possible.