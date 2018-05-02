Twins' Byron Buxton: May return without rehab assignment

Buxton (toe) will travel with the Twins on their upcoming road trip and may return without a rehab assignment, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The Twins will be on the road from May 3-13, so it sounds as though they're hopeful that he could be back somewhere in that time frame. Buxton has already had one rehab stint during his current stay on the disabled list, back when he was recovering from the migraines which initially knocked him out of the lineup. That rehab assignment led to his current issue, a hairline fracture on his toe, which he suffered after fouling a ball off his foot in a rehab game. He remains limited in practice, though, and was unable to run Tuesday, so he doesn't appear to be on the verge of returning.