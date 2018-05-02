Twins' Byron Buxton: May return without rehab assignment
Buxton (toe) will travel with the Twins on their upcoming road trip and may return without a rehab assignment, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The Twins will be on the road from May 3-13, so it sounds as though they're hopeful that he could be back somewhere in that time frame. Buxton has already had one rehab stint during his current stay on the disabled list, back when he was recovering from the migraines which initially knocked him out of the lineup. That rehab assignment led to his current issue, a hairline fracture on his toe, which he suffered after fouling a ball off his foot in a rehab game. He remains limited in practice, though, and was unable to run Tuesday, so he doesn't appear to be on the verge of returning.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Unable to run Tuesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets in some running Sunday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out indefinitely with hairline fracture in toe•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Migraines gone but toe issue remains•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains unable to return to games•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Won't play Tuesday•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....