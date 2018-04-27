Twins' Byron Buxton: Migraines gone but toe issue remains

Buxton's migraines went a way a week ago but his sore left big toe remains a problem, the Star Tribune reports.

Buxton is eligible to return from the disabled list but remains unable to get back to game action after fouling a ball off his toe in a rehab game Sunday. He had to have a hole drilled in his left big toenail in order to reduce the pressure on the toe. The Twins would like him to get some at-bats in another rehab game or two but may skip that in order to get him back with the team. When exactly that will be possible remains unclear, however.

