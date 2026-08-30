The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hip impingement.

The veteran outfielder has dealt with the hip impingement for much of the season and will return to the IL on Sunday after sitting out four straight games. It was previously reported that Buxton could require offseason surgery to address the injury, so it's possible he could be shut down for the season if he doesn't show enough improvement soon. Top prospect Walker Jenkins should continue to operate as Minnesota's primary center fielder, in the meantime.