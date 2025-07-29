The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left ribcage inflammation.

The center fielder sat out the past two days after exiting Saturday's contest, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next week after an MRI revealed ribcage inflammation. The oft-injured Buxton has been able to stay mostly healthy this year and has a .904 OPS through 85 games, but his outlook for the rest of the season is now a bit cloudy given his injury history.