Twins' Byron Buxton: Moves up to third Sunday
Buxton is batting third and playing centerfield Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.
With Miguel Sano sidelined due to a shin injury, manager Paul Molitor will move Buxton up to the heart of the order. The speedy centerfielder has been hot at the plate in August -- slashing .339/.385/.593 with three homers and five stolen bases in 18 games -- earning himself a more favorable placement in the batting order. It's unclear whether Buxton will stick that high in the lineup when Sano returns, but it would be difficult to move him back to the eight-hole if he continues to hit the ball well.
