Buxton went 3-for-6 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the A's.

It looked like Buxton had given the Twins the win when he took Lou Trivino deep in the top of the 10th inning, but Minnesota's infield defense fell apart in the bottom half of the frame. Buxton continues to rake when he's in the lineup, and through 12 games he's hitting .432 (19-for-44) with six homers, one steal, 10 runs and 11 RBI.