Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in a 6-0 win over the Guardians during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After striking out as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Buxton was back in center field and his usual leadoff spot for the nightcap. The 28-year-old superstar took Anthony Castro deep in the ninth inning to wrap up the scoring for the Twins, giving Buxton nine homers in June and 20 for the year -- and establishing a new career high in the process. He's also batting .297 (22-for-74) on the month, raising his slash line on the season to .236/.315/.585.