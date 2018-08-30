Twins' Byron Buxton: No guarantee of September callup
Even though Buxton is hitting 18-for-48 (.375) with nine extra-base hits since being activated from the DL at Triple-A Rochester, he may not be called up to the majors when rosters expand in September. "Our focus should exclusively be on what we think is the best for Byron long-term, and that's where it's going to be," Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Buxton has had an injury-plagued season that included missing time due to migraines, a broken toe and a wrist injury. He's finally starting to play better at Triple-A and the Twins may want him to finish the season on a run of success. Keeping Buxton in the minors would keep his service time below the threshold where he'd be a free agent after the 2022 season rather than 2021. Falvey said service time was not a consideration for calling him up, however. Buxton could be an impact fantasy player in September due to his speed on the bases, but it's not a given he'll be with the Twins.
