Twins' Byron Buxton: No issues following rehab game

Buxton (migraines) got through a rehab game Sunday without issues, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Buxton has been on the disabled list after suffering migraines, something he apparently has a history with. He's eligible to return to action Wednesday and appears on track to do so, though he isn't playing another rehab game Monday, so it's possible that there was an unreported problem.

