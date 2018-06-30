Twins' Byron Buxton: No lock to return once rehab stint ends

Manager Paul Molitor said Saturday that there's no guarantee Buxton (toe) will be recalled once his 20-day rehab assignment ends, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton is currently on Day 12 of his latest rehab stint, so the Twins have roughly a week to make a decision. The 24-year-old has hit safely in six of nine games since reporting to Triple-A Rochester, but only once has he had multiple hits, leading to a .206/.250/.324 slash line. It sounds like the Twins want Buxton to get more comfortable at the plate while also giving Jake Cave a bit more time to make an impression.