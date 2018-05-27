Twins' Byron Buxton: No signs of a concussion

Buxton showed no signs of a concussion after leaving Saturday's game after running hard into the center field wall trying to make a catch and is considered day to day, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton's head hit the ground after he jumped and hit the wall trying to catch a ball that went for a home run. He suffered a cut above his eye, but it sounds like he passed a concussion test.

More News
Our Latest Stories