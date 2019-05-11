Twins' Byron Buxton: Not in Game 1 lineup

Buxton is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, according to Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com.

Buxton has just two hits in 14 at-bats over his last four games, so manager Rocco Baldelli decided he would not start both games of Saturday's double dip. Max Kepler will get the start in center field in place of Buxton, who figures to be back in the lineup for Game 2.