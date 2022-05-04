site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Buxton isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Buxton will get a breather after he went 5-for-14 with a home run, a double, four runs and two RBI over the last three games. Gilberto Celestino will start in center field and bat ninth.
