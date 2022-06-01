site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Buxton isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Buxton started in both games during Tuesday's doubleheader, and he went 2-for-9 with a run and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Nick Gordon starts in center field and bats ninth.
