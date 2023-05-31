site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Buxton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.
Buxton also didn't start the series opener, so it's a little odd if this is just another day off. The Twins are going with Joey Gallo at designated hitter against Hunter Brown.
