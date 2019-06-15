Twins' Byron Buxton: Not starting Saturday

Buxton (wrist) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Buxton left Friday's contest after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist. He avoided serious injury but will get at least one day to rest. Max Kepler slides over to center field in his absence, with Marwin Gonzalez starting in right.

