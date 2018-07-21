Twins' Byron Buxton: Not yet swinging
Buxton (wrist) has yet to resume swinging a bat since being placed on Triple-A Rochester's 7-day disabled list July 14, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
With Buxton now a week removed from his last game action and yet to resume baseball activities, it's looking increasingly likely that his absence may stretch into August. A variety of injuries in addition to his .156/.183/.200 batting line over 28 games in the big leagues this season have made Buxton a disastrous investment for fantasy owners who scooped him up in the early rounds of drafts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...