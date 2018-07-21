Twins' Byron Buxton: Not yet swinging

Buxton (wrist) has yet to resume swinging a bat since being placed on Triple-A Rochester's 7-day disabled list July 14, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With Buxton now a week removed from his last game action and yet to resume baseball activities, it's looking increasingly likely that his absence may stretch into August. A variety of injuries in addition to his .156/.183/.200 batting line over 28 games in the big leagues this season have made Buxton a disastrous investment for fantasy owners who scooped him up in the early rounds of drafts.