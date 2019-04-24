Twins' Byron Buxton: On bench for series finale

Buxton is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.

Buxton will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale after starting the past 15 games, slashing .278/.328/.481 with nine doubles, seven RBI and four stolen bases during that stretch. Max Kepler will shift to center field in his absence, with Willians Astudillo starting in right field.

