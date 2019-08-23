Twins' Byron Buxton: On the verge of rehab stint
Buxton (shoulder) is on the verge of beginning a rehab assignment, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
Buxton participated in full baseball activities today, and the report suggests he will be ready to begin a rehab stint as long as he does not feel any abnormal soreness Saturday. It's not clear how many minor-league games Buxton will need before rejoining the Twins, but if he heads out on hi assignment in the next day or two, he should have a chance to come off the injured list before August comes to a close.
