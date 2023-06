Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton (rib) will remain on the injured list for a couple more days, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton was eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night's series opener against the Brewers, but the Twins want him to do a bit more side work as he recovers from a left rib contusion. There has been a carousel at DH in his ongoing absence from Minnesota's lineup.