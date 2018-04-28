Twins' Byron Buxton: Out indefinitely with hairline fracture in toe
Buxton has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left big toe after fouling a ball off it last weekend and is without a timetable to return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
According to Bollinger, the Twins will know more about Buxton's ETA over the next five days or so. Buxton recently got over the migraine issues that were plaguing him earlier this month, but the toe issue has turned out to be much worse than initial expectations. Fortunately it is not a major break that would require a 4-to-6 week absence, but he could still miss a good chunk of May. He should not be deployed in upcoming weekly lineups. Robbie Grossman should see more playing time over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Migraines gone but toe issue remains•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains unable to return to games•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays come back clean•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Being evaluated for foot injury•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: No issues following rehab game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...