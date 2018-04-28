Twins' Byron Buxton: Out indefinitely with hairline fracture in toe

Buxton has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left big toe after fouling a ball off it last weekend and is without a timetable to return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

According to Bollinger, the Twins will know more about Buxton's ETA over the next five days or so. Buxton recently got over the migraine issues that were plaguing him earlier this month, but the toe issue has turned out to be much worse than initial expectations. Fortunately it is not a major break that would require a 4-to-6 week absence, but he could still miss a good chunk of May. He should not be deployed in upcoming weekly lineups. Robbie Grossman should see more playing time over the coming weeks.