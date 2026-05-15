Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buxton (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Buxton will miss his second straight start after he was scratched from Thursday's lineup against Miami. With Buxton missing again, Ryan Kreidler is batting eighth and making the start in center field. The No. 1 hitter in fantasy over the last 15 days, Buxton is slashing .320/.382/.860 with eight home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 5:11 BB:K during that span.
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