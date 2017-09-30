Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of Saturday's lineup

Buxton is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins will give Buxton the day off for the second time in the last three games, which suggests he might be dealing with some general soreness and they want to get him as fresh as possible for the wild-card game. Zack Granite is starting in center field and leading off.

