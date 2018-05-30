Twins' Byron Buxton: Placed on 10-day DL

Buxton (toe) landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton fractured his left big toe in April but returned from the disabled list in mid-May. It has seemingly continued to be an issue for the 24-year-old outfielder, who will get his toe examined within the next few days. It's unclear at this point how long he'll be out of the starting lineup.

