Twins' Byron Buxton: Placed on 7-day IL

Buxton was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Indians after landing on his face while making a leaping catch, and he hasn't taken the field since. While he's been feeling better since Saturday, the Twins will exercise caution by placing him on the shelf. Fortunately, Minnesota will get both C.J. Cron (thumb) and Eddie Rosario (ankle) back from the injured list Tuesday.

