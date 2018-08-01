Twins' Byron Buxton: Placed on minor-league DL

Buxton was put on the 7-day minor-league disabled list due to a left wrist strain Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

On Monday, Buxton suffered a recurrence of the wrist injury that initially placed him on the shelf in the middle of July. It doesn't appear as though he sustained any sort of structural damage, but don't expect the Twins to rush him back into action at Triple-A Rochester until he's fully healthy.

