Twins' Byron Buxton: Pops 10th homer

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

His third-inning blast off Zac Gallen opened the scoring on the night. Buxton has now gone 7-for-17 (.412) in five games since rejoining the Twins lineup, boosting his slash line on the year to .260/.313/.511 through 80 contests with 10 homers and 13 steals.

