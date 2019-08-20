Twins' Byron Buxton: Progresses to tee work

Buxton (shoulder) has been cleared for soft toss and tee work, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 3 due to a left shoulder subluxation, and while he remains without a firm timetable for his return, it's good to see him swinging a bat again without issue. He'll likely need to progress to live batting practice before heading out on a rehab assignment.

