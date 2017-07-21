Twins' Byron Buxton: Ramping up activities Friday

Buxton (groin) will run and field flyballs Friday to test out his injured groin, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

If all goes well, Buxton is expected to go on a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. The young outfielder will likely be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday when he's first eligible to be activated, but it still hinges on how this increase in activity goes over the next few days.