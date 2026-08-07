Twins' Byron Buxton: Recovery slowly from hip issue

Buxton (hip) has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list July 29, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's a little slower than what I expected, but I'm starting to pick it up a little more, do a little more things as far as loading, isometrics and weight training stuff, lifting," Buxton said Thursday. "Hopefully, relay that over to the field over a couple of days."

Buxton hit the IL for the second time in less than a month after suffering an aggravation of a right hip impingement, an injury that had been bothering him dating back to mid-May. He received an unspecified injection last week to treat the injury, and while he's made some gradual improvement, he won't be in line to return from the IL when first eligible this weekend. While Buxton is on the shelf, Luke Keaschall will likely continue to serve as the Twins' everyday center fielder, and Alan Roden should hold down the strong side of a platoon in right field.