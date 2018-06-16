Twins' Byron Buxton: Rehab assignment set for Tuesday

Buxton (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The pain is gone from Buxton's fractured left big toe, Berardino also reports. The young centerfielder has had a very rough time when healthy this season, hitting an anemic .156/.183/.200 in 28 games. If he can finally get properly healthy, though, he should be an important player for the Twins, though strikeout issues still cap his fantasy ceiling for now.

