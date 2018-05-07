Twins' Byron Buxton: Rehab assignment still undecided

Buxton (toe) didn't do any running Sunday and is uncertain if he'll need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

For the second straight day, Buxton didn't do any running Saturday and instead just hit in the batting cage, but the Twins haven't indicated that the lack of on-field activity amounts to a setback for the outfielder. The Twins may just be taking a cautious approach with Buxton, who did some light running Friday and should increase the intensity of his workouts this week. Buxton's last game action came April 22 with High-A Fort Myers before he was temporarily shut down due to the toe issue, so it would seem more likely than not that the Twins would have the 24-year-old restart his rehab assignment before adding him back to the active roster. Expect the Twins to make an official decision on Buxton's next step within the next couple of days.