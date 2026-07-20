Twins' Byron Buxton: Reinstated from injured list

The Twins activated Buxton (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton has been sidelined for nearly two weeks after aggravating a right hip injury, but he's ready to go for the start of the Twins' four-game series in Cleveland that begins Monday. He skipped a rehab assignment, as the Twins were satisfied with the work Buxton put in in recent days between his hitting and defensive drills. Tristan Gray has been optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.