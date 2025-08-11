Twins' Byron Buxton: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins activated Buxton (rib) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Buxton has been out of commission since late July due to left rib cartilage irritation, but he will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back onto the active roster for the start of the Twins' series in New York against the Yankees. Carson McCusker was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
