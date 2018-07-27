Twins' Byron Buxton: Reinstated from minor-league DL

Buxton (wrist) was activated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

As expected, Buxton will rejoin the Red Wings and return to the starting lineup at the Triple-A level this weekend landing on the shelf with a strained wrist July 14. Through 18 games with Rochester this year, he's hitting .232/.303/.377 with two home runs, six RBI and three stolen bases. Look for him to head back to the majors once he's able to get into a groove at the dish.

