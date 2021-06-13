Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton (hip) will travel with the team Monday for the start of the Twins' three-game series in Seattle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Baldelli didn't explicitly say when Buxton will be activated from the 10-day injured list, but this update points towards the outfielder being reinstated as soon as Monday. Buxton has been out since May 6 with a Grade 2 hip strain May 6 and has appeared in three rehab games for Triple-A St. Paul, going 5-for-10 with two home runs, a double and a triple.